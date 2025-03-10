News & Insights

Viridian Therapeutics Announces Inducement Stock Option Grants

March 10, 2025 — 07:05 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) Monday has granted 113,200 stock options to nine new employees and 310,700 stock options to newly appointed Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Radhika Tripuraneni.

These non-qualified stock options, approved outside the company's equity plan under Nasdaq rules, will vest over four years, with 25% vesting after one year and the remainder in monthly installments. The grants are tied to each recipient's continued employment with Viridian.

On Monday, VRDN closed at $15.58, down 2.26%, with no after-hours movement.

