Viridian Therapeutics Announces Inducement Stock Option Grants

(RTTNews) - Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) Monday has granted 113,200 stock options to nine new employees and 310,700 stock options to newly appointed Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Radhika Tripuraneni.

These non-qualified stock options, approved outside the company's equity plan under Nasdaq rules, will vest over four years, with 25% vesting after one year and the remainder in monthly installments. The grants are tied to each recipient's continued employment with Viridian.

On Monday, VRDN closed at $15.58, down 2.26%, with no after-hours movement.

