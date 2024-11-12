News & Insights

Viridian Therapeutics Advances in Biotech Innovations

November 12, 2024 — 10:06 am EST

Viridian Therapeutics ( (VRDN) ) has issued an update.

Viridian Therapeutics, a biotech company, highlights its recent advancements in treating thyroid eye disease (TED) and FcRn inhibitor development, reporting positive phase 3 results for veligrotug. The company initiated global trials for its promising subcutaneous IGF-1R inhibitor, VRDN-003, and showcased new data for VRDN-008, a potential best-in-class FcRn inhibitor with extended half-life. With $753.2 million in cash reserves following a successful public offering, Viridian is well-positioned to drive its innovative pipeline forward, despite a reported net loss of $76.7 million in Q3 2024.

