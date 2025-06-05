Viridian Issues Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

(RTTNews) - Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (VRDN) has granted non-qualified stock options to purchase 23,400 shares of its common stock to a new employee as part of an inducement grant, effective June 2, 2025.

Approved by the Board's independent Compensation Committee, these options were issued outside of Viridian's 2016 Equity Incentive Plan but follow the plan's terms, in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options are priced at the closing value of the company's stock on the grant date. Vesting will occur over four years—25% after one year of employment and the remaining 75% in equal monthly installments over the next three years, contingent on continued employment.

Thursday, VRDN closed at $14.24, up 0.64%, and remained unchanged in after-hours trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

