Viridian Announces Positive Long-Term Data From Phase 3 Trial Of Veligrotug In Thyroid Eye Disease

(RTTNews) - Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) announced positive long-term durability data from the THRIVE phase 3 clinical trial of veligrotug or "veli", an intravenously delivered anti-insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R) antibody, in patients with active thyroid eye disease.

Thyroid eye disease (TED) is an autoimmune condition characterized by inflammation, growth, and damage to tissues around and behind the eye.

The THRIVE phase 3 clinical trial in active TED evaluated 5 infusions of veli or placebo every three weeks with primary topline analysis at week 15 and then followed patients through week 52.

According to the company, 70% of veligrotug patientsin THRIVE, who were proptosis responders at week 15 and continued follow-up to the end of the study at week 52, maintained their proptosis response. There were no changes to the safety profile in the follow-up period. The vast majority of adverse events reported at the week 15 primary analysis had resolved by week 52.

The company said it continues to make great progress towards submitting the Biologics License Application (BLA) in the second half of this year and preparing for a potential launch in 2026.

