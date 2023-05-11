VIRI Stock Earnings: Virios Beats EPS Estimates

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) reported first quarter results for 2023.

Virios reported a loss per share of 8 cents.

This was much better than the analyst estimate for a loss of 20 cents.

The company did not report any revenue for Q1.

