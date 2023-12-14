Virginia top court revives lawsuit by teacher fired over pronoun use

By Daniel Wiessner

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Virginia's highest court on Thursday revived a lawsuit by a high school French teacher who was fired for refusing on religious grounds to use a transgender student's preferred pronouns.

The Virginia Supreme Court in a unanimous ruling said Peter Vlaming can pursue claims that the school board in the Richmond suburb of West Point violated his rights under the state Constitution to free exercise of religion. The court split 4-3 in also reviving his free speech and due process claims.

Vlaming says that his religious and philosophical beliefs prevented him from using male pronouns to refer to a transgender male student. Instead, Vlaming says he called the student by his preferred name and avoided using pronouns.

Vlaming was fired in 2018 after he referred to the student as "her" during a class exercise, which he says was an accident, and again refused to begin using male pronouns.

On Thursday, the Virginia Supreme Court said that gender identity is a sensitive topic and individuals' beliefs on the matter lay at the heart of constitutional protections on speech and the exercise of religion.

"Compelling an educator’s speech or silence on such a divisive issue would cast a pall of orthodoxy over the classroom on a topic that has produced a passionate political and social debate," Justice D. Arthur Kelsey wrote for the court.

The school district's superintendent and lawyers for the school board did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Vlaming is represented by Alliance Defending Freedom, a prominent conservative Christian legal group. Chris Schandevel, a lawyer with the group, said the ruling was an important vindication of Vlaming's constitutional rights.

"He couldn’t in good conscience speak messages that he doesn’t believe to be true, and no school board or government official can punish someone for that reason," Schandevel said in a statement.

The case is one of many spurred by increasingly prevalent state and school policies on the use of pronouns in schools, which in turn have fed into a broader debate over religious accommodations in the workplace.

Many school districts require staff to use students' preferred pronouns, while several Republican-led states have barred such policies.

In 2021, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived claims that an Ohio state university violated the constitutional rights of a professor by disciplining him for refusing to use a student's preferred pronouns. But in April, the 7th Circuit ruled that an Indiana high school did not violate federal anti-discrimination law by forcing a music teacher to quit after he refused on religious grounds to use transgender students' preferred names.

Weeks later, in June, the U.S. Supreme Court bolstered the ability of employees to obtain accommodations for their religious practices, reviving a lawsuit by a Christian mail carrier who was disciplined for refusing to work on Sundays.

Vlaming in his 2020 lawsuit said the school board fired him for violating a policy barring the harassment of students based on their gender identity. But he said that using the student's preferred name while avoiding the use of pronouns did not constitute harassment and was a reasonable accommodation of his Christian beliefs.

Virginia Supreme Court Justices Thomas Mann, S. Bernard Goodwyn and Cleo Powell partially dissented on Thursday, saying in an opinion by Mann that they would not have revived Vlaming's free speech and due process claims.

And while his religious freedom claims should proceed, Mann wrote, the majority's reading of the constitutional right to free exercise of religion was too broad and amounted to "a super scrutiny for religious rights but no others."

The case is Vlaming v. West Point School Board, Virginia Supreme Court, No. 211061.

For Vlaming: Chris Schandevel and Shawn Voyles of Alliance Defending Freedom

For the school board: Alan Schoenfeld of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr; Stacy Haney of Haney Phinyowattanachip

