Virginia Rep. John McGuire Bought Over $2K Worth of Meta Platforms Stock: Here's What You Should Know

Records from July 10, 2025 indicate that Representative John McGuire of Virginia made a purchase of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), valued between $2,002 and $30,000, with the transaction dated June 30, 2025 and filed in July.

As of now, Meta Platforms shares are trading down 1.71% at $714.83.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

In the past three years, John McGuire made 5 stock trades totaling more than $5 thousand. The largest trades involved stocks like UnitedHealth Group and ServiceNow. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of John McGuire's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Meta Platforms META STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-06-30 ServiceNow NOW STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-06-27 Netflix NFLX STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-06-16 ServiceNow NOW STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-05-16

To keep an eye on John McGuire's trades and other government stock activity, check out our real-time tracking tool!

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for META

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Jul 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy Jul 2025 TD Cowen Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for META

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.