Virginia Partners Bk Fredericksburg VA (PTRS) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Virginia Partners Bk Fredericksburg VA said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.16 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on May 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.09%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.34%, the lowest has been 0.96%, and the highest has been 2.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.33 (n=114).

The current dividend yield is 2.25 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.60%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virginia Partners Bk Fredericksburg VA. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 6.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTRS is 0.11%, an increase of 114.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.59% to 3,113K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bhz Capital Management holds 817K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 596K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares, representing an increase of 46.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTRS by 71.32% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 534K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Brown Advisory holds 188K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HMEAX - Highland Merger Arbitrage Fund holds 114K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Partners Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Partners Bancorp (also formally known as Delmar Bancorp) is a bank holding company whose primary asset includes The Bank of Delmarva. Founded in 1896, The Bank of Delmarva remains an independent, full service community bank. Partners Bancorp seeks to reward stockholders who have capital at risk. The Bank of Delmarva's main office is in Seaford, Delaware and it conducts full service commercial banking through eleven branch locations in Maryland and Delaware, and three branches, operating under the name Liberty Bell Bank, in the South Jersey/Philadelphia metro market. The Bank of Delmarva focuses on serving its local communities, knowing its customers, and providing superior customer service. Virginia Partners Bank, headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia, was founded in 2008 and has three branches in Fredericksburg, Virginia. In Maryland, Virginia Partners Bank trades under the name Maryland Partners Bank (a division of Virginia Partners Bank), and operates a full service branch and commercial banking office in La Plata, Maryland and a Loan Production Office in Annapolis, Maryland. Virginia Partners Bank also owns a controlling stake in Johnson Mortgage Company, LLC, which is a residential mortgage company headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, with branch offices in Fredericksburg and Williamsburg, Virginia.

