Virginia Partners Bk Fredericksburg VA (PTRS) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Virginia Partners Bk Fredericksburg VA said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 7, 2023 will receive the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $8.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.81%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.27%, the lowest has been 0.96%, and the highest has been 1.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=103).

The current dividend yield is 2.02 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.60%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Fund Sentiment

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virginia Partners Bk Fredericksburg VA. This is an increase of two owners or 4.17% in the last quarter.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PTRS is 0.0514%, a decrease of 7.2159%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.50% to 2,495K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 409,000 shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 320,406 shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Css holds 239,608 shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 227,568 shares, representing an increase of 5.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTRS by 19.52% over the last quarter.

Natixis holds 232,642 shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 188,103 shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Partners Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Partners Bancorp (also formally known as Delmar Bancorp) is a bank holding company whose primary asset includes The Bank of Delmarva. Founded in 1896, The Bank of Delmarva remains an independent, full service community bank. Partners Bancorp seeks to reward stockholders who have capital at risk. The Bank of Delmarva's main office is in Seaford, Delaware and it conducts full service commercial banking through eleven branch locations in Maryland and Delaware, and three branches, operating under the name Liberty Bell Bank, in the South Jersey/Philadelphia metro market. The Bank of Delmarva focuses on serving its local communities, knowing its customers, and providing superior customer service. Virginia Partners Bank, headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia, was founded in 2008 and has three branches in Fredericksburg, Virginia. In Maryland, Virginia Partners Bank trades under the name Maryland Partners Bank (a division of Virginia Partners Bank), and operates a full service branch and commercial banking office in La Plata, Maryland and a Loan Production Office in Annapolis, Maryland. Virginia Partners Bank also owns a controlling stake in Johnson Mortgage Company, LLC, which is a residential mortgage company headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, with branch offices in Fredericksburg and Williamsburg, Virginia.

