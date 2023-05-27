Virginia National Bankshares (VABK) Declares $0.33 Dividend

Virginia National Bankshares said on May 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on June 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $28.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.67%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.54%, the lowest has been 2.16%, and the highest has been 5.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.70 (n=231).

The current dividend yield is 1.61 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virginia National Bankshares. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 12.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VABK is 0.23%, an increase of 39.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.14% to 2,211K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 224K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares, representing an increase of 14.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VABK by 2.23% over the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 204K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares, representing an increase of 4.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VABK by 75.82% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 187K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 198K shares, representing a decrease of 6.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VABK by 12.16% over the last quarter.

Fourthstone holds 158K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 169K shares, representing a decrease of 6.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VABK by 23.07% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 136K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Virginia National Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has eleven banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties, four banking offices in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, and one banking office in Winchester, and offers loan, deposit and treasury management services in Richmond, Virginia. The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services and of TFB Trust and Estate Management. The Bank also offers, through its networking agreements with third parties, investment advisory and other investment services under Sturman Wealth Advisors and brokerage and other investment services through TFB Investment Services. Investment management services are offered through Masonry Capital Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

