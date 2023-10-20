News & Insights

Virginia National Bankshares Q3 Profit Declines

October 20, 2023 — 09:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Virginia National Bankshares Corp. (VABK) reported Friday that net income for the third quarter declined to $4.7 million or $0.86 per share from $5.8 million or $1.08 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net interest income for the quarter decreased 22 percent to $11.1 million from $14.28 million in the year-ago quarter. Noninterest income was $2.64 million up 15 percent from $2.30 million last year.

