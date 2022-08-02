Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.30

The board of Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:VABK) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 23rd of September, with investors receiving $0.30 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.7%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Virginia National Bankshares' Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained.

Virginia National Bankshares has a good history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at 9 years. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio of 34%shows that Virginia National Bankshares would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 7.4% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the future payout ratio could be 37% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NasdaqCM:VABK Historic Dividend August 2nd 2022

Virginia National Bankshares Is Still Building Its Track Record

Virginia National Bankshares' dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.181 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.20. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 23% over that duration. Virginia National Bankshares has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

Virginia National Bankshares Could Grow Its Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Virginia National Bankshares has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 7.4% per annum. Virginia National Bankshares definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

In Summary

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Virginia National Bankshares that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.