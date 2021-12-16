Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (VABK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2021

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (VABK) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VABK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that VABK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $36.35, the dividend yield is 3.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VABK was $36.35, representing a -8.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.74 and a 19.77% increase over the 52 week low of $30.35.

VABK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). VABK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.13.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the vabk Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.