Virginia National Bankshares Corporation Reveals Rise In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (VABK) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $5.95 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $4.56 million, or $0.85 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.8% to $19.63 million from $19.29 million last year.

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

