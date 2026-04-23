Virginia National Bankshares Corporation Reveals Advance In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (VABK) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $5.26 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $4.49 million, or $0.83 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to $12.91 million from $12.30 million last year.

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.26 Mln. vs. $4.49 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.97 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue: $12.91 Mln vs. $12.30 Mln last year.

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