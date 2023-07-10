Virginia Housing Market: What’s Happening In 2023?

The Virginia housing market is diverse with exposure to the Washington D.C. metro area, the coastal Hampton Roads metro area, Richmond in Central Virginia and Shenandoah Valley.

Many of Virginia’s counties have been in a post-pandemic seller’s market with three years of accelerating home values and low inventories. In many communities, the local housing market is rebalancing to pre-pandemic levels as buyers start to gain leverage. However, persistently high mortgage rates and fewer homes on the market in 2023 impede progress.

Recent Home Prices In Virginia

The median home prices are most expensive in the Northern Virginia suburbs and the greater Hampton Roads-Virginia Beach area. Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley saw year-over-year growth in home prices from May 2022 to May 2023.

Northern Virginia Recent Home Prices

The state’s D.C. suburbs are an economic hub for federal employees and high-paying professions. However, counties and cities closest to the city are historically expensive when compared to other counties.

The commuter-friendly communities of Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun remain among Virginia’s most expensive places to live.

Typically, homebuyers that want bigger, affordable homes will look to Prince William and Stafford counties to remain on the I-95 corridor. However, the commute into D.C. is more arduous, making the listing prices notably lower.

Richmond Recent Home Prices

The Richmond metro area had a median list price of $441,049 in May 2023, up 15.6% from the previous year.

Richmond city had a lower median price of $395,000, with an increase of 6.5% over the previous year. Here’s a look at the most expensive counties in the greater Richmond area.

Virginia Beach Recent Home Prices

The Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metro area had a median listing price of $386,973 in May 2023, up 10.6% from the year prior.

Two of the more expensive and populated areas in the Tidewater region are York County with a $455,450 median list price (up 0.2% year-over-year) and Virginia Beach city at $426,950 (up 16.2% year-over-year).

Shenandoah Valley Recent Home Prices

Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley is 140 miles long from Charlottesville in the state’s central area down to the rural Appalachian community of Big Stone Gap, near the Tennessee state line. Although the median listing price is lower in southwestern Virginia, homebuyers are also farther away from the urban centers and might have fewer job opportunities.

Virginia Real Estate Trends

Home sales have been slower this year, with a 21.1% decline, according to the May 2023 Home Sales Report from the Virginia Realtors Association.

The Virginia Realtors report provides these additional statewide insights for May 2023:

Median sales price. $410,000; up 2.2% year-over-year

$410,000; up 2.2% year-over-year Year-over-year sales. 10,292; down 21.1% year-over-year

10,292; down 21.1% year-over-year Pending sales. 9,730; down 19.6% year-over-year

9,730; down 19.6% year-over-year New listings. 12,136; down 23.5% year-over-year

12,136; down 23.5% year-over-year Active listings. 15,441; down 8.5% year-over-year

Even with fewer home sales in the first few months of 2023, Virginia’s average sold-to-list price ratio was 101.4% for all price ranges in May 2023. This means sellers are netting slightly more than their initial asking price at the closing table.

Buying a House In Virginia

Market conditions are starting to normalize, but buying a house in Virginia is still competitive. Pent-up buyer demand and low inventory are keeping home prices elevated. Additionally, persistently high mortgage rates are taking a greater chunk out of many consumers’ buying power, with borrowing costs driving up monthly mortgage payments.

Home inventory levels remain historically low with an average supply of 1.7 months in May 2023—which is up from 1.3 months a year ago. This figure is lower than the pre-pandemic average of 2.7 months in 2020 and 3.8 months in 2019. Housing experts generally consider four to six months of supply to be a balanced market.

Selling a House In Virginia

Market conditions are becoming more balanced. However, it’s taking longer for homes to sell than during the post-pandemic housing boom. In fact, average days on the market fell to 25 days in May 2023, compared to 17 days the year prior. Still, homes are still selling relatively quickly and slightly above list price, which is good news for sellers.

On the flip side, many potential home sellers sit on the fence. That’s because the prospect of replacing their current mortgage that may have a historically low interest rate with a new mortgage at today’s higher rates is prompting them to wait—at least for now. This uncertainty is adding to the inventory crunch in Virginia and elsewhere in the country.

If you’re thinking of selling, it’s critical to research the housing market you’re interested in moving to and understand how current mortgage rates will impact your overall housing budget.

Learn More: Best Moving Companies in Virginia

Will Virginia’s Housing Market Crash?

A housing crash is unlikely although the Virginia housing market continues to rebalance to help sellers and buyers. It’s still an undeniably tough time to be a homebuyer, but sellers are also up against affordability pressures when they buy their next home, which might take a considerable chunk out of their net sale profits.

Two economic factors that will impact buyers and sellers in 2023 are:

Mortgage rates. Rates for a 30-year fixed mortgage are currently %, compared to % this time last week. Rates have remained elevated on the heels of tight inventory and Fed rate hikes in recent months to help tamp down inflation.

Rates for a 30-year fixed mortgage are currently %, compared to % this time last week. Rates have remained elevated on the heels of tight inventory and Fed rate hikes in recent months to help tamp down inflation. Jobs. Job growth has been a “bright spot” in Virginia’s economy, according to the Virginia Realtors report. Statewide job growth is marching forward, with nearly 50,000 more jobs added to the state’s base than before the pandemic. Virginia’s robust job market will help attract new residents (and would-be homebuyers) while helping buoy an otherwise slowing state economy.

Sellers may have an upper hand when it comes to commanding competitive sales prices for their homes. But homebuyers in some parts of the commonwealth can potentially find wiggle room in negotiations on price and other terms, especially in the upper price points where homes tend to sit longer and attract less foot traffic.

Tips To Get a Mortgage in Virginia

Following these steps can help you qualify for a home loan in Virginia:

Compare multiple communities. Home prices can vary in densely-populated areas like Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads. Compare variable factors like property taxes and commuting costs for a more holistic picture of your housing expenses.

Home prices can vary in densely-populated areas like Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads. Compare variable factors like property taxes and commuting costs for a more holistic picture of your housing expenses. Shop around for a mortgage . Gathering rate quotes from at least three or four of the best mortgage lenders can help you qualify for a competitive interest rate.

. Gathering rate quotes from at least three or four of the best mortgage lenders can help you qualify for a competitive interest rate. Consider first-time homebuyer programs. In addition to comparing conventional and government-backed loans like Federal Housing Administration (FHA) and Veterans Affairs (VA) home loans, look for down payment assistance if you haven’t owned a home in the last three years.

The homebuying process is similar across the state and buyers should get mortgage preapproval before they look at homes as inventory levels are low and many markets are competitive.

Additionally, if you’re a military servicemember, veteran or eligible spouse, work with a VA mortgage lender to learn how a zero-down VA loan can help you realize your homeownership dreams.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.