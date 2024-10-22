Virgin Wines Reports Strong Profit Growth and Strategic Expansion

Virgin Wines UK PLC (GB:VINO) has released an update.

Virgin Wines UK PLC has reported a robust financial year with a significant rise in profitability, as evidenced by a 59% increase in adjusted EBITDA and a shift from a pre-tax loss to a profit of £1.7 million. The company’s strategic initiatives, including the launch of Warehouse Wines and successful partnership expansions, have contributed to improved margins and customer acquisition efficiencies. With a strong balance sheet and ongoing growth plans, Virgin Wines is well-positioned to continue its positive trajectory into the next financial year.

