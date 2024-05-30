News & Insights

Virgin Wines Initiates New Share Buyback Program

May 30, 2024 — 04:52 am EDT

Virgin Wines UK PLC (GB:VINO) has released an update.

Virgin Wines UK PLC has repurchased 288,720 of its own shares, with plans to hold them in Treasury for LTIP fulfillment, and has also announced the launch of a new share buyback program valued at up to £361,415. The repurchase represents a move by the company to leverage its strong cash position and optimize its share price, with the program set to run until 20 September 2024, adhering to strict market regulations.

