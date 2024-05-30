Virgin Wines Initiates New Share Buyback Program

Virgin Wines UK PLC (GB:VINO) has released an update.

Virgin Wines UK PLC has repurchased 288,720 of its own shares, with plans to hold them in Treasury for LTIP fulfillment, and has also announced the launch of a new share buyback program valued at up to £361,415. The repurchase represents a move by the company to leverage its strong cash position and optimize its share price, with the program set to run until 20 September 2024, adhering to strict market regulations.

For further insights into GB:VINO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.