Virgin Orbit to sell its manufacturing facility to Rocket Lab

WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - Richard Branson's bankrupt satellite launch firm Virgin Orbit said in a Tuesday court filing it plans to sell the bulk of its Long Beach, California headquarters, including its machinery and equipment, to small launch firm Rocket Lab for $16 million.

(Reporting by Joey Roulette Editing by Chris Reese)

((Joey.Roulette@thomsonreuters.com; 7034696632;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.