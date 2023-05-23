News & Insights

Virgin Orbit to sell its manufacturing facility to Rocket Lab

May 23, 2023 — 02:00 pm EDT

Written by Joey Roulette for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - Richard Branson's bankrupt satellite launch firm Virgin Orbit said in a Tuesday court filing it plans to sell the bulk of its Long Beach, California headquarters, including its machinery and equipment, to small launch firm Rocket Lab for $16 million.

