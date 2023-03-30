Virgin Orbit to lay off about 85% of staff

By Joey Roulette

March 30 (Reuters) - Rocket maker Virgin Orbit HoldingsVORB.O on Thursday said it was laying off about 85% of staff because it had not been able to raise new investment.

Richard Branson's Virgin Group has a controlling interest in Virgin Orbit.

Shares of the company fell 38% in after hours trade.

About 675 employees will lose their jobs, and the company expects to take related charges of about $15 million, Virgin Orbit said in a regulatory filing.

The move was the result of "the company's inability to secure meaningful funding," the filing said.

Virgin Orbit went public in 2021 through a blank-check deal, where it raised $255 million less than expected. In addition to the recent failure to raise funds, the January failure of a rocket launch increased pressure on the company.

(Reporting By Joey Roulette, editing by Peter Henderson)

((peter.henderson@thomsonreuters.com; 323 251 4827;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.