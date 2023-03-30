Companies
VORB

Virgin Orbit to lay off about 85% of staff

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

March 30, 2023 — 05:28 pm EDT

Written by Joey Roulette for Reuters ->

By Joey Roulette

March 30 (Reuters) - Rocket maker Virgin Orbit HoldingsVORB.O on Thursday said it was laying off about 85% of staff because it had not been able to raise new investment.

Richard Branson's Virgin Group has a controlling interest in Virgin Orbit.

Shares of the company fell 38% in after hours trade.

About 675 employees will lose their jobs, and the company expects to take related charges of about $15 million, Virgin Orbit said in a regulatory filing.

The move was the result of "the company's inability to secure meaningful funding," the filing said.

Virgin Orbit went public in 2021 through a blank-check deal, where it raised $255 million less than expected. In addition to the recent failure to raise funds, the January failure of a rocket launch increased pressure on the company.

(Reporting By Joey Roulette, editing by Peter Henderson)

((peter.henderson@thomsonreuters.com; 323 251 4827;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VORB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.