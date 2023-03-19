Companies
Virgin Orbit starts to plan for insolvency amid rescue talks-Sky News

March 19, 2023 — 04:52 pm EDT

Written by Urvi Dugar for Reuters ->

March 19 (Reuters) - Aircraft engineering company Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc VORB.O has begun drawing up detailed contingency plans for its insolvency days after halting its operations and furloughing its workforce, Sky News reported on Sunday.

Richard Branson's Virgin Group is working with restructuring firms Alvarez & Marsal and Ducera about fallback plans if they cannot secure new funding, the report added.

Last week, Reuters reported that Virgin Orbit Chief Executive Dan Hart told staff in a meeting that the furlough was intended to buy the company time to finalize a new investment plan to help pull it out of its financial woes, while the duration of the furlough remained unclear.

Virgin Orbit did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

