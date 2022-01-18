Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VORB) Shift From Loss To Profit

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VORB) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. operates as a responsive launch and space solutions company worldwide. The US$2.9b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$118m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$100m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Virgin Orbit Holdings will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to some industry analysts covering Virgin Orbit Holdings, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$84m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 56% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqGM:VORB Earnings Per Share Growth January 18th 2022

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Virgin Orbit Holdings given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Virgin Orbit Holdings has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

