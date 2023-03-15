Companies
VORB

Virgin Orbit furloughs almost all employees, pauses ops for a week - CNBC

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

March 15, 2023 — 05:51 pm EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Adds details from the report, share move

March 15 (Reuters) - Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit VORB.O is furloughing nearly all its employees and pausing operations for a week as it looks for funding, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The satellite launch firm's executives briefed employees on the situation in an all-hands meeting earlier in the day and told them that the company aimed to provide an update on the furlough and funding situation by next week, according to the report.

Virgin Orbit did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Shares of the company dropped 8.9% to 92 cents in extended trading.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VORB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.