Virgin Money's June-qtr unsecured lending rises on higher retail spending

Aug 2 (Reuters) - British lender Virgin Money UK Plc VMUK.L reported an increase in its unsecured total lending on Tuesday, as consumer loans grew on higher retail spending.

UK's sixth largest bank said unsecured lending climbed 3.8% to 6 billion pounds ($7.34 billion) in the three months to June 30, with business loans rising 0.3% to 8.3 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.8173 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.