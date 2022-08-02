Virgin Money's June-qtr unsecured lending rises on higher retail spending

Contributor
Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

British lender Virgin Money UK Plc reported an increase in its unsecured total lending on Tuesday, as consumer loans grew on higher retail spending.

Aug 2 (Reuters) - British lender Virgin Money UK Plc VMUK.L reported an increase in its unsecured total lending on Tuesday, as consumer loans grew on higher retail spending.

UK's sixth largest bank said unsecured lending climbed 3.8% to 6 billion pounds ($7.34 billion) in the three months to June 30, with business loans rising 0.3% to 8.3 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.8173 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters