Virgin Money's half-year profit falls as provisions rise

Adds background on elevated provisions by banks, net interest margin outlook

May 4 (Reuters) - Virgin Money UK Plc VMUK.L on Thursday reported a fall in its half-year profit, as its provisions for bad loans increased due to customers struggling to repay loans amid a cost-of-living crisis.

Lenders are under pressure as they battle a rise in their bad loans provisions to account for potential loan defaults amid an economic crunch in Britain, with the U.S. banking turmoil denting sentiment further.

London-listed Virgin Money reported an underlying profit before tax of 312 million pounds ($392.53 million) for the six months ended March 31, compared with 371 million pounds a year earlier.

The British bank also expects 2023 net interest margin (NIM) — a key measure of a lender's underlying profitability — to be about 190 basis points, with a stable performance in the second half of the year compared to the first six months.

($1 = 0.7948 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

