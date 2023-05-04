Virgin Money's half-year profit falls as provisions rise

May 4 (Reuters) - British lender Virgin Money UK Plc VMUK.L on Thursday reported a fall in its half-year profit, hurt by higher provisions for its bad loans as customers struggled to pay back loans amid a cost-of-living crisis.

The London-listed company reported an underlying profit before tax of 312 million pounds ($392.53 million) for the six months ended March 31, compared with 371 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7948 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.