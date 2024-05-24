Virgin Money UK to Redeem £300M Notes Early

Virgin Money UK (GB:VMUK) has released an update.

Virgin Money UK PLC has announced that it will fully redeem its £300 million notes at a 3.125% fixed-to-floating rate, which are due in 2025, on June 22, 2024. The redemption is in accordance with the terms of the notes, and as a result, the company has also requested the cancellation of the notes’ listing on the London Stock Exchange and their removal from the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority effective from the redemption date.

