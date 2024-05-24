Virgin Money UK to Redeem €500M Senior Notes

Virgin Money UK (GB:VMUK) has released an update.

Virgin Money UK PLC has announced that it will fully redeem all outstanding €500,000,000 2.875% fixed-rate reset callable senior notes due in 2025 on June 24, 2024. The company has also requested the cancellation of the notes’ listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and their trading admission on the London Stock Exchange effective from the same date.

