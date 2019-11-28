Virgin Money UK posts lower annual profit, cancels dividend

Virgin Money UK Plc on Thursday reported a 7% fall in full-year underlying profit and suspended its dividend for the year, as the lender set aside more money to settle a pension mis-selling scandal in Britain.

The owner of Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank said underlying pretax profit dropped to 539 million pounds ($691.54 million) for the 12 months ended Sept. 30 from 581 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

