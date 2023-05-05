Virgin Money UK Plc. (CBBYF) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Virgin Money UK Plc. said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.07 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on June 21, 2023.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virgin Money UK Plc.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBBYF is 0.12%, an increase of 25.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 395K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 337K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 58K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.