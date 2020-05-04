Virgin Money UK names insider Bennett as new chairman

May 4 (Reuters) - Virgin Money UK Plc VMUK.L said on Monday current deputy chairman David Bennett will take over the role of chairman from Jim Pettigrew, who is set to retire on Tuesday.

Bennett, who has been deputy chairman for the last five years, will become chair of the board on Wednesday and Pettigrew will remain available in an advisory capacity to Bennett for a period of time, the company said.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

