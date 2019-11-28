Virgin Money Soars Despite U.K. Challenger Bank's Losses Running Deep

Virgin Money’s stock soared on Thursday despite the U.K. challenger bank suspending its dividend after full-year losses widened.

In the bank’s first set of results since changing its name from CYBG, investors were buoyed by solid growth in personal and business lending. The stock surged 25% in early trading.

The back story. Clydesdale and Yorkshire bank owner CYBG acquired Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Money banking brand last year for £1.7 billion in a bid to take on the U.K.’s major banks. Following the takeover, CYBG officially rebranded as Virgin Money last month after securing a single banking license for the combined group.

Following its final results as CYBG in July, the bank’s stock plunged 12% after warning its net interest margin—the difference between the interest it pays for deposits and receives from lending—would be lower than expected. Investors focused on the warning but the bank’s business lending rose 0.5% to £7.7 billion ($10 billion) and personal lending climbed 5.7% to £4.8 billion, while customer deposits also grew. The stock fell 20% in September when it warned provisions for Payment Protection Insurance (PPI) claims could rise by up to £450 million.

What’s new. Virgin Money suspended its dividend for the year as it posted a £194 million loss, compared to a £145 million loss last year. The challenger bank blamed a £385 million hit from PPI claims and costs relating to restructuring amid the merger.

The company also reported a 7% drop in full-year underlying profit to £539 million. However, the new combined group delivered above market growth in both business and personal lending. Business lending climbed 4.5% to £7.9 billion, while personal lending grew 16.1% to £5 billion, driven by the popularity of the Virgin Money credit card. Net interest margin of 1.66% came in slightly above guidance and the market consensus.

Looking ahead. Investors were primed for a hit from mis-sold PPI, which has plagued U.K. banks in recent years, and they also expected the hangover costs of the merger. A dividend suspension typically sends the stock price lower, but shareholders have homed in on the bank’s robust growth and solid capital position. Concerns over net interest margin have also been eased for now.

The stock price has soared but Virgin Money will still be subject to the challenges faced by British banks in a low interest environment and amid economic uncertainty surrounding Brexit.

