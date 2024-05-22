Virgin Money Shareholders Approve Nationwide Takeover

Virgin Money UK (GB:VMUK) has released an update.

Virgin Money UK PLC shareholders have overwhelmingly voted in favor of a recommended cash acquisition by Nationwide Building Society, with high percentages of approval in recent shareholder meetings. The acquisition is progressing through regulatory approvals and is anticipated to be finalized in Q4 2024. This move is expected to suspend trading of Virgin Money shares on the London Stock Exchange shortly after the court hearing’s completion.

