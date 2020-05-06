Virgin Money profits erased by coronavirus provision

British lender Virgin Money swung to a first-half loss after setting aside 237 million pounds ($294.7 million) to handle loans likely to go bad because of the coronavirus crisis.

The bank, which became the UK's sixth-largest lender following a merger with CYBG, reported a pre-tax loss of 4 million pounds for the six months ended March 31, compared to a 50 million pounds profit a year earlier.

The pre-tax loss was in line with expectations, according to an average of analyst forecasts compiled by the company.

($1 = 0.8042 pounds)

