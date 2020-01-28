Virgin Money loan book grows as Brexit uncertainty still lingers

Virgin Money UK Plc reported higher loan book growth in the first quarter, bolstered by strong business lending, but the British lender said on Tuesday the banking industry still faced uncertainty over how the UK will set terms to trade with the European Union after Brexit.
