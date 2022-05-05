Virgin Money first-half profit jumps as customer spending recovers

May 5 (Reuters) - British challenger bank Virgin Money UK VMUK.L reported a 58% rise in first-half pretax profit on Thursday, supported by "record credit card sales" and boost in credit card spending as easing COVID-19 curbs lifted consumer and business confidence.

The lender, born out of the merger of CYBG and Virgin Money, said the underlying profit on ordinary activities before tax came in at 388 million pounds ($487.21 million), for the six months ended March 31, up from 245 million pounds a year earlier.

