Virgin Money expects to benefit from reduced costs in second half

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

February 01, 2023 — 02:24 am EST

Written by Prerna Bedi and Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Virgin Money UK Plc VMUK.L said on Wednesday it expected second-half period of the current financial year to benefit from lower costs, after the British lender reported a slight 0.7% lending growth in the first quarter.

The lender said the second-half period ending Sept. 30 would benefit from lower costs related to the completion of its investment in mortgage digitisation as well as reduced temporary expenses to support service and delivery of cost- saving measures.

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Prerna.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 98052 24616;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.