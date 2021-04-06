Virgin Media's chief to be named CEO of merged company after tie-up with O2 - Sky News

US Markets
Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Virgin Media's boss, Lutz Schuler, will be named on Wednesday as the chief executive of the British broadband company's joint venture with the Telefonica SA's UK mobile network O2, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

Patricia Cobian, O2's finance chief, will be appointed to the equivalent role at the joint Venture, Sky News reported citing city sources.

Virgin Media and Telefonica did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Virgin Media, owned by Liberty Global Plc LBTYA.O, is awaiting regulatory approval for its 31 billion-pound ($42.86 billion) tie-up with O2, according to Sky.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has a statutory deadline of late May for making a judgment on the deal, the report added.

($1 = 0.7233 pound)

