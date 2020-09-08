Virgin Media/O2 launch high-yield M&A bond

By Eleanor Duncan

LONDON, Sept 8 (IFR) - Liberty Global's Virgin Media and Telefonica's O2 have launched the £2.45bn-equivalent triple currency high-yield bond component of their £5.7bn leveraged financing, proceeds from which will help fund their US$38bn merger.

Virgin and O2 kicked off investor calls on Tuesday to market three senior secured tranches: a sterling 8.3-year non-call 3.3 due January 2029, and euro and US dollar 10.3-year non-call 5.3-year bonds due January 2031.

Initial price thoughts were at low 4s, low-to-mid 3% and low 4s, respectively.

The deal is expected to price later this week.

Citigroup (B&D) is joined by Goldman Sachs and HSBC as leads on the sterling piece, while on the euro note it teams up Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley. Bank of America leads the US dollar bond alone.

Expected corporate ratings are Ba3/BB-/BB-, while the expected senior secured ratings are Ba3/BB-/BB+.

The bond offering is expected to go down well with investors given a relatively lacklustre pipeline and as the companies are in a sector that is little impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Virgin/O2 is one of the few UK-orientated deals that investors would probably readily buy," said one London-based fund manager.

"TMT is viewed as a defensive sector in the broader scheme of things and I wouldn't be surprised if it's pretty well received."

"Deals like this aren't going to cause too much humming and hawing. It will just come down to levels for investors," he said.

The financing also includes a £1.5bn term loan A due January 2026 and a £1.75bn-equivalent term loan B due January 2029, both of which launched on Monday.

The take out of a £4bn investment-grade bridge signed in May has happened earlier than most expected as the company seeks to take advantage of opportune market conditions and a weak pipeline, which should see it enjoy the undivided attention of most investors.

Liberty Global and Telefonica, which own Virgin Media and O2, respectively, are combining the businesses in a 50-50 joint venture to take on BT and Sky.

The merger, announced on May 7, is subject to regulatory approval, and is expected to close in the middle of 2021.

A banker familiar with the deal said it could close earlier depending on whether the European Union approves it or whether it comes back to UK competition authorities.

"I think [Virgin and O2] also think the market is good now so they just want to take the money," he said.

The new venture will have a combined enterprise value in excess of £31.4bn and target leverage between 4x to 5x.

"Virgin/O2 could have gone at any point," said a second banker familiar with the deal. "It's a business with a multi-million Ebitda. It's just a case of picking a window for them."

"There is a history in the telecoms sector of prefunding mergers and keeping the proceeds in escrow," said the investor.

Virgin Media spent the summer preparing for this deal by refinancing of all of its senior unsecured bonds and all of its receivable financing bonds. However, it had been expected to give the market a break after that.

CreditSights analysts said in June that the refinancing of Virgin's senior notes may relate to management wanting a single-silo capital structure for the new Virgin-O2 combination.

