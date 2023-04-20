LBTYA

Virgin Media O2 kicks off stake sale in Cornerstone -FT

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

April 20, 2023 — 12:23 am EDT

Written by Jyoti Narayan for Reuters ->

April 20 (Reuters) - Virgin Media O2 has kicked off the sale of all or part of its share in Cornerstone, which owns and manages Britain's largest mobile tower network and is likely to be valued at up to 3 billion pounds ($3.73 billion), the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The group, owned by Liberty Global LBTYA.O and Telefonica TEF.MC, has started to sell at least half of its stake in Cornerstone, the report said. ($1 = 0.8046 pounds)

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

