Virgin Media O2 kicks off stake sale in Cornerstone -FT

April 20 (Reuters) - Virgin Media O2 has kicked off the sale of all or part of its share in Cornerstone, which owns and manages Britain's largest mobile tower network and is likely to be valued at up to 3 billion pounds ($3.73 billion), the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The group, owned by Liberty Global LBTYA.O and Telefonica TEF.MC, has started to sell at least half of its stake in Cornerstone, the report said. ($1 = 0.8046 pounds)

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Jyoti.Narayan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.