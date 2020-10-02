VG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company formed by Virgin Group targeting consumer-facing businesses in the US and Western Europe, raised $480 million by offering 48 million units at $10. The company offered 8 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO Josh Bayliss and CFO Evan Lovell, who serve as CEO and CIO of Virgin Group, respectively. VG Acquisition Corp. plans to use Virgin Group's extensive resources to target businesses in consumer-facing industries across the US or Western Europe. The company's primary focus will be on businesses that provide consumer experiences in the sectors in which Virgin has historically been successful.



VG Acquisition Corp. plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol VGAC.U. Credit Suisse acted as sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Virgin Group's SPAC VG Acquisition Corp. prices upsized $480 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.