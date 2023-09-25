Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) closed at $1.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.75% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 32.68% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's loss of 7.79% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.38% in that time.

Virgin Galactic will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Virgin Galactic is projected to report earnings of -$0.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 21.82%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.1 million, up 42.86% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.86 per share and revenue of $5.05 million, which would represent changes of +1.59% and +118.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Virgin Galactic. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Virgin Galactic is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

