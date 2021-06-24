Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) closed at $40.26 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.37% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.58% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 51.19% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17% in that time.

SPCE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.30, unchanged from the prior-year quarter.

SPCE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.20 per share and revenue of $1.84 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4% and +671.01%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SPCE should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SPCE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

