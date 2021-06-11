Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) closed the most recent trading day at $35.10, moving -0.88% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 128.45% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.06% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SPCE as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SPCE to post earnings of -$0.30 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter.

SPCE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.20 per share and revenue of $1.84 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4% and +671.01%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SPCE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.35% lower. SPCE currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

