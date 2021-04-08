Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) closed the most recent trading day at $29.20, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's gain of 7.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SPCE as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, SPCE is projected to report earnings of -$0.31 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.33%.

SPCE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.04 per share and revenue of $1.67 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.8% and +601.68%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SPCE. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 29.92% lower. SPCE currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

