Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Virgin Galactic (SPCE) closed at $6.45, marking a -0.46% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 6.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 4.99%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.59%.

Virgin Galactic will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 4, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post earnings of -$0.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.56%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.51 per share and revenue of $1.02 million. These totals would mark changes of -5.59% and -68.92%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Virgin Galactic. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Virgin Galactic currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.