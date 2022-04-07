Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) closed the most recent trading day at $8.99, moving -1.32% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 16.5% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's loss of 0.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Virgin Galactic as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Virgin Galactic is projected to report earnings of -$0.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 38.18%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.32 per share and revenue of $5.34 million, which would represent changes of +7.69% and +62.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Virgin Galactic should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Virgin Galactic currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

