Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) closed the most recent trading day at $9.57, moving -0.83% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.23% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 23.4% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's gain of 8.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.04% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Virgin Galactic as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post earnings of -$0.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 38.18%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.32 per share and revenue of $5.34 million. These totals would mark changes of +7.69% and +62.21%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Virgin Galactic. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.24% higher within the past month. Virgin Galactic is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

