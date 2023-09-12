Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) closed the most recent trading day at $2.05, moving -0.49% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.57% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 34.6% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's loss of 5.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Virgin Galactic as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post earnings of -$0.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 21.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.1 million, up 42.86% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.86 per share and revenue of $5.05 million. These totals would mark changes of +1.59% and +118.6%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Virgin Galactic. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Virgin Galactic is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

