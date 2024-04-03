Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Virgin Galactic (SPCE) standing at $1.29, reflecting a -1.53% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.11% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.11%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.23%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 18.13% in the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.5%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Virgin Galactic in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.26, showcasing a 54.39% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2 million, showing a 412.82% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.96 per share and revenue of $8.31 million, which would represent changes of +35.14% and +22.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Virgin Galactic. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Virgin Galactic boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SPCE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

